Mankato Clinic establishes COVID-19 drive-thru testing & screening hotline

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato Clinic has opened a drive-thru testing location that will be available to people who first undergo a phone screening.

A press release sent Monday morning says the healthcare provider has established a COVID-19 hotline for those who are experiencing symptoms associated with the disease.

Symptoms include a cough, fever, and/or difficulty breathing.

Anyone concerned that they are infected should call the hotline at (507) 387-8548 prior to coming to the clinic. A Mankato Clinic nurse will guide the caller through the COVID-19 screening process. If testing criteria are met, the call will be directed to a drive-thru location.

Using the drive-thru will not be permitted unless a phone screening has been completed by a nurse.