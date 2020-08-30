Mankato Clinic Foundation announced 3rd Quarter grants

(Mankato, MN) – The Mankato Clinic Foundation has approved $24,250 in grants to community organizations for the third quarter.

The recipients are:

City of St. Peter Recreation & Leisure Services – Exploration Recreation for Youth & Senior Isolation Kits ($2,500)

Kiwanis Camp Patterson – AED Defibrillator ($1,500)

St. Peter Community Childcare Center – Children’s Wellness Initiative ($2,000)

Friends of Learning Back to School Project ($1,500)

Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Elementary – Positive behavior interventions & support ($1,000)

Boy Scouts of America Troops 8 and 76 – AED Defibrillator ($1,500)

Camp Sweet Life Adventures – Virtual Camp Experience ($2,500)

House of Hope – COVID-19 Restart Program ($2,500)

City of St. Peter Recreation & Leisure Services – Active Aging Week Activities ($750)

North Elementary School, St. Peter – 4th Grade Kindness Retreat ($3,500)

South Sudanese Community of Minnesota ($2,500)

City of North Mankato – Spring Lake Park Swim Facility – Swimming lesson scholarships ($2,500)

Mankato Clinic physicians provide the majority of the foundation funding as a way to give back to the community and support organizations that strive to improve health and wellness in the communities they serve. I

n the last ten years, the foundation has provided more than $1.8 million in scholarships and grants to organizations, programs, and projects.