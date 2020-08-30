Mankato Clinic Foundation announced 3rd Quarter grants
(Mankato, MN) – The Mankato Clinic Foundation has approved $24,250 in grants to community organizations for the third quarter.
The recipients are:
- City of St. Peter Recreation & Leisure Services – Exploration Recreation for Youth & Senior Isolation Kits ($2,500)
- Kiwanis Camp Patterson – AED Defibrillator ($1,500)
- St. Peter Community Childcare Center – Children’s Wellness Initiative ($2,000)
- Friends of Learning Back to School Project ($1,500)
- Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Elementary – Positive behavior interventions & support ($1,000)
- Boy Scouts of America Troops 8 and 76 – AED Defibrillator ($1,500)
- Camp Sweet Life Adventures – Virtual Camp Experience ($2,500)
- House of Hope – COVID-19 Restart Program ($2,500)
- City of St. Peter Recreation & Leisure Services – Active Aging Week Activities ($750)
- North Elementary School, St. Peter – 4th Grade Kindness Retreat ($3,500)
- South Sudanese Community of Minnesota ($2,500)
- City of North Mankato – Spring Lake Park Swim Facility – Swimming lesson scholarships ($2,500)
Mankato Clinic physicians provide the majority of the foundation funding as a way to give back to the community and support organizations that strive to improve health and wellness in the communities they serve. I
n the last ten years, the foundation has provided more than $1.8 million in scholarships and grants to organizations, programs, and projects.
Recent Posts