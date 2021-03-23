Mankato Clinic Foundation awards $25,000 to Educare Foundation

The Mankato Clinic Foundation has awarded $25,000 to the Educare Foundation to support initiatives and programs in Mankato Area Public Schools in 2021.

“Educare provides support through grants to teachers K through 12 within ISD 77,” said Educare Foundation Board Chair Jessica Hatanpa. “Our mission is to support programs and activities that enhance educational opportunities for all students and encourage teachers to explore new ways of learning that go beyond the normal operating budget.”

The Mankato Clinic Foundation provides grants once a quarter to organizations and initiatives that promote and improve community health and wellness in the communities the clinic serves.