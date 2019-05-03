Mankato Clinic Foundation awards $25k to Educare

(Mankato, MN) – The Mankato Clinic Foundation has awarded $25,000 to the Educare Foundation.

The funds were designed to support initiatives and programs in Mankato Area Public School.

“We are excited to partner with Educare because this foundation has insight into the needs of our schools, teachers, and students,” said Mankato Clinic Foundation President Marcia Bahr.

The Mankato Clinic Foundation was started by a group of physicians in 1965, and receives a majority of its funding from Mankato Clinic physicians, along with giving by Mankato Clinic staff and the greater Mankato community.

