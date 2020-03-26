Mankato Clinic offers telehealth patient visits

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato Clinic is giving patients a way to safely consult with a provider during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patients can visit with a health care provider with telehealth care, also known as telemedicine, which connect the provider and patient by phone or video. Over 100 Mankato clinic providers are already offering the service to their patients.

“Telehealth is an excellent way to deliver healthcare in this unprecedented situation,” said Dr. Andrew Lundquist, Mankato Clinic’s Chief Medical Officer.

Departments are contacting patients by phone to determine if telehealth is a good fit.

For anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, Mankato Clinic is answering a COVID-19 Hotline at (507) 389-8548.