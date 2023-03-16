River 105 River 105 Logo

Mankato Clinic renovates Urgency Care

March 16, 2023 11:55AM CDT
Mankato Clinic has renovated Urgency Care at its Main St location.

The remodel includes six large exam rooms with bedside cardiac monitoring, stretchers, overhead procedure lights, a triage exam room, and a highly visible nurse station.  Mankato Clinic says the renovation will improve patient comfort and care and create a more modern, collaborative, and efficient workspace.

Urgency Care provides medical care for the majority of illnesses, injuries, and conditions seven days a week, with evening and weekend hours.

 

