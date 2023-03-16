Mankato Clinic renovates Urgency Care

Mankato Clinic has renovated Urgency Care at its Main St location.

The remodel includes six large exam rooms with bedside cardiac monitoring, stretchers, overhead procedure lights, a triage exam room, and a highly visible nurse station. Mankato Clinic says the renovation will improve patient comfort and care and create a more modern, collaborative, and efficient workspace.

Urgency Care provides medical care for the majority of illnesses, injuries, and conditions seven days a week, with evening and weekend hours.