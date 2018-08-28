Mankato Clothing Store Manager Accused Of Stealing Cash And Merchandise

The former manager at Graif Clothing, a downtown men’s clothing store, is accused of stealing cash from his employer and taking merchandise without permission.

Thirty-five-year-old Keith Willard Julius of Madison Lake was charged in Blue Earth County Court with felony theft and receiving stolen property.

According to the complaint, Julius had been promoted to store manager in September 2014. The owners of the store told investigators they’d discovered that he’d been stealing cash deposits and had likely stolen a large amount of clothing since he’d been hired in April 2013.

Investigators say Julius under-reported cash sales on the stores daily deposits and kept the difference for himself – a total of at least $5,000. Numerous clothing items were found during a search of Julius’ house, including 207 items of women’s clothing with a retail value of $15,250.88. Another 156 men’s items, including clothing and accessories valued at $22,497.88 were also found.

The total value of retail items recovered for Julius’ residence could be as much as $42,166.76. Detectives took photos of items they believe were beyond Julius’ means and may have been taken from the store.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

