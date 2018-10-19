Mankato Couple Accused Of Welfare Fraud To The Tune Of $35k

A Mankato couple is facing felony charges, accused of receiving nearly $35,000 in welfare benefits for which they were not eligible.

Don Eugene Henderson, age 53, and Tonya Marie Fagin-Henderson, age 49, each face felony counts of wrongfully obtaining assistance, and theft by swindle.

According to the criminal complaint, Henderson advised on a benefits application in May 2015 that he was married to Fagin-Henderson.  But in October 2015, Fagin-Henderson submitted an application for benefits that reported she and Henderson were divorced.  There was no record of divorce found, according to court documents.

In May 2018, a health care renewal form submitted by Henderson listed an annual income of over $16,000 for himself, and reported that Fagin-Henderson had no income.  According to the complaint, in September 2018, Fagin-Henderson also reported on a health care renewal form that she had no income.

Further investigation found that Fagin-Henderson had income in 2016, 2017, and 2018, according to court documents.

Investigators say the couple received $34,974.58 combined for which they were not eligible.

Fagin-Henderson is due in Blue Earth County Court on November 15, while Henderson is scheduled to appear on November 29.

