Mankato COVID testing site to relocate

Mankato’s COVID-19 testing site will relocate next week, the Minnesota Department of Health announced Thursday.

The final day at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, which is the current site, will be Monday, Aug 30. The site will be relocated to the Minnesota National Guard Armory on Martin Luther King Dr, with testing beginning on Wednesday, Sept 1.

The Mankato testing site hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“As we continue to make progress on vaccinations, testing remains a key component of our strategy to protect Minnesotans from COVID-19,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health, Jan Malcolm, said.

Health officials say the demand for COVID testing has increased due to the spread of the Delta variant, and testing will remain critical to slow the spread of the virus.