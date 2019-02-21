Mankato declares 16-hour snow emergency

(Mankato, MN) – The City of Mankato has declared an extended snow emergency starting tonight.

The snow emergency will begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday and expire Thursday at noon.

In order to remove snow quickly and efficiently, parking is not allowed on downtown streets during a snow emergency. Streets were “seasonal no parking” signs are posted is the exception.

In most cases, a snow emergency is declared for a 12-hour time period. February snow totals are reaching record levels. Forecasters expect records across the state to be shattered after this week’s series of snow events.

