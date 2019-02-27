Mankato declares downtown snow emergency

(Mankato, MN) – In response to recent heavy snows, a downtown Mankato snow emergency has been declared.

The emergency goes into effect at 10 p.m. tonight and expires at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The downtown snow emergency corridor includes:

Madison Avenue to Plum Stree, 100 block of east and west sides of Riverfront Drive from Madison Avenue to Plum Street;

Main to Liberty streets from South Riverfront drive to South Broad Street (does not include South Broad Street); and

South Front Street from East Liberty to Marshall Streets; and the 100 block of east and west Liberty Street.

A downtown corridor snow emergency is to haul snow out of the downtown because there is limited storage space, but the end goal is also to completely clear snow off all downtown streets.

There is no parking on downtown Mankato Streets during a snow emergency. Temporary parking is available downtown at no cost in the Mankato Place and Civic Center parking ramps during snow emergencies. Residents may also park in their yards during a snow emergency.

Any streets with “seasonal no parking” signs are an exception.

