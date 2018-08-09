Mankato Detectives Aren’t Ruling Out Criminal Possibility In Khan Disappearance

Mankato Public Safety says they’re continuing to vigorously and actively pursuing the missing person’s case of Wendy Khan, who hasn’t been in contact with family or friends in two months.

Commander Jeremy Clifton says that investigators have taken tips from local and out state residents – as well nationally – looking for any information that can provide police with clues that might lead to Kha’s location.

Khan last spoke to her daughter on June 1, and the Mankato woman has not been in contact with family and friends since. Clifton said it would be “extremely difficult” for someone to disappear for two months without an electronic footprint in this age of technology, but stressed that the case is still considered a missing persons case and is not a criminal case.

Meanwhile, Clifton says, investigators are pulling all the stops to do what they can to find Khan, looking at locations around the county that Wendy has been known to frequent. He says they’ve talked to past friends, relatives, and acquaintances, that can provide any avenue that lead’s to Wendy’s whereabouts.

“Anyone that’s lived with her, anyone that’s related to her,anyone that’s been in a relationship with her, we have tried to go down those avenues to speak with anyone she’s ever had contact with. We’ve been in contact with people that went to high school with her. Just to try to find out if we can locate anything going on with her current or past history that would give us a location.”

One of the most recent tips police received was a sighting of Khan in Shakopee. While investigators say it wasn’t the most solid tip, Clifton says they followed up and are still making a final determination. Police also say they’ve searched the Minnesota River and other waterways in and around Mankato. Clifton says that’s partly because of the irony of flood levels, but also because they’re not ruling out any possibility.

“It’s not that we haven’t ruled completely out that something may have happened to her criminal in nature. It’s highly suspicious for a person to go missing – as we’ve talked about – for this long,” said Clifton. “Yet we have nothing to rule in that it is specifically or identified as criminal at this point. So we’re looking at a wide array of hypothesis still, and theories about her disappearance.”

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

