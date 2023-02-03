Mankato Dickey’s BBQ Pit closed effectively immediately

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has closed effective immediately, according to owner Terry Greer.

The Mankato Dickey’s has been open since 2012. Greer took over as franchisee in August and re-opened the BBQ restaurant in October after several months of cleaning and preparation.

Greer also owns the Burnsville Dickey’s, which has also closed. Greer said lives two hours away from Mankato and has a new grandbaby on the way. He said he did several tours in the military and vowed he would never be away from his family again.

“I love the city of Mankato,” Greer said, stressing that the closure had nothing to do with the tremendous support he received from the community.

“Some things in life are more important than money,” he said.

Greer was uncertain what would happen next with the franchise; he doesn’t own the restaurant space or building.