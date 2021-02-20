Mankato Driver’s Exam Station temporarily offering Saturday hours

The Mankato driver’s exam station will temporarily offer Saturday hours.

Offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays through March 27. No appointments are required, and services are first-come, first-served. Drivers can still renew online.

The Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services Division says about 200,000 people still need to renew their licenses by March 31.

Saturday hours were put in place at exam stations around the state to service Minnesotans who have licenses expiring as COVID-19 extensions end.