Mankato drug dealer sentenced to prison

(Mankato, MN) – A Mankato drug dealer has been sentenced to prison.

William Ernest Carroll, 45, was convicted of felony second-degree drug sales in Blue Earth County Court Tuesday.

Carroll was initially charged with two felony counts of first-degree drug sales, but one of those charges was dismissed as part of a guilty plea entered in September. The other charge was amended as part of the plea.

District Court Judge Mark Edward Betters sentenced Carroll to six years in prison to be served at the St. Cloud Correctional Facility, with credit for 237 days served. The judge also waived a $575 fee.

Carroll was charged in March after drug task force agents found large amounts of meth and marijuana in his garage. Carroll has three previous controlled substance convictions, according to court documents.

