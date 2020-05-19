Mankato DVS exam station reopens

(St. Paul, MN) – The Mankato Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) exam station is one of a handful in the state to reopen Tuesday.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the Mankato location would reopen May 19 along with exam stations in St. Paul, Arden Hills, Anoka, Rochester, Marshall, Willmar, Detroit Lakes, St. Cloud, Duluth, Grand Rapids and Bemidji.

The Fairmont exam station will reopen on May 26 for road tests only. The remaining exam stations will stayed closed.

Starting May 19, exam stations will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to serve customers. Available services include knowledge tests, permit applications, and motorcycle and commercial driver’s license (CDL) road tests.

Class D road tests will not be available until May 26. All road tests are by appointment only. Priority will be give to those who had their appointments cancelled during the stay at home order.

Exam stations will be closed on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25.