Mankato East goalie sets state record with 69 shot blocks

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato East’s goalie Andrea Schreiber did all she could to keep her team in the playoffs against the undefeated Mound Westonka White Hawks at Wednesday state quarterfinal’s game

Schreiber set a Minnesota girls hockey state tournament record, stopping 69 shots in the 4-2 loss. She made 18 saves in the first period, 27 saves in the second and 24 in the third as East was outshot 73-18.