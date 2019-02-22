Mankato East goalie sets state record with 69 shot blocks

(Mankato, MN) –  Mankato East’s goalie Andrea Schreiber did all she could to keep her team in the playoffs against the undefeated Mound Westonka White Hawks at Wednesday state quarterfinal’s game

Schreiber set a Minnesota girls hockey state tournament record, stopping 69 shots in the 4-2 loss. She made 18 saves in the first period, 27 saves in the second and 24 in the third as East was outshot 73-18.

