Mankato establishments could see capacity limit increase under proposed patio rule change
Mankato restaurants and bars with patios could see their capacity limits increase under a proposed ordinance that would separate occupancy limits for indoor and outdoor spaces.
Under the current rules, establishments are limited to a total number of customers regardless of whether they are seated indoors or outdoors.
The proposed ordinance would allow bars and restaurants to have one capacity set for outdoor service, and another for indoor service.
Recent Posts