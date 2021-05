After a successful pilot program launch, Mankato has expanded its recycling program to four additional city parks.

Recycling carts are now available at:

Community Athletic Fields, 1101 Heron Drive

Jaycee Park, 147 Jaycee Court

Land of Memories Park, 300 Amos Owen Lane

Sibley Park Farm and Ballfields, 900 Mound Ave.

City officials say the recycling carts were well-utilized at Alexander, Stolzman, and Thomas parks during the pilot program.