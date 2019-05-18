Mankato extends bus service to Eagle Lake

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato bus service to Eagle Lake had been extended.

The city said in an email that services will now be provided from 6:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 20 is a one-hour loop that begins at the Regency Manufactured Home Park in Eagle Lake and ends at Mayo Clinic on Marsh Street. Designated stops also include Uncle Albert’s in Eagle Lake, Walmart, the River Hills Mall, and the Mankato Clinic.

People may flag the bus to stop anywhere along the route. Basic fare is $1.50 per one-way ride and mobility bus fare is $3 per one-way ride.

