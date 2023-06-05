Mankato Family YMCA hosting ‘Day of Giving’

The Mankato Family YMCA will host a one-day giving event Tuesday to raise money for the 2023 Strong Community Campaign.

This year’s goal is $180,000, and will support operational costs and various programming, including membership, financial aid, youth programming, and more.

The Y has set a goal to get 100 individual donors to give back to the organization on the inaugural “Day of Giving” event, and staff will participate in fun incentives as benchmarks are met. Whoever gives $25 or more tomorrow will be entered in prize drawings.

More information is available at mankatoymca.org