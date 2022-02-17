Mankato Family YMCA seeking community input on second location

Mankato Family YMCA will survey the community for input on expanding to a second location.

Discussions have continued on an east-side facility, but the Y wants to hear from the entire Mankato area to determine which programs and services will address critical issues for youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

The survey will be published next week and will take about ten minutes to complete.

In March, the survey results will be compiled and used for the YMCA Board of Directors to establish next steps.