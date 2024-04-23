Mankato Family YMCA’s annual Healthy Kid’s Day

The Mankato Family YMCA is hosting the Y’s annual Healthy Kids Day this weekend.

The free event is on Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Y. The event features a variety of family-friendly activities and community resources to encourage healthy kids, healthy families and a healthy start to the summer season.

“It is so important for kids to stay active over the summer, both physically and mentally,” said Michelle Margo, Senior Program Director at the Mankato Family YMCA. “At the Y, we believe in providing resources for families to create healthy habits, no matter the time of year.:

Several community organizations will also be at the event, including Mankato Clinic, Greater Mankato Area United Way, the American Lung Association, and the Bookmobile.