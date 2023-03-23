Mankato FFA named one of Top 10 Chapters in state

Mankato Area Public Schools FFA has been named one of the Top 10 Chapters in the state for the National Chapter Award.

The prestigious award is given to chapters for their overall programming and events in the categories of Building Communities, Growing Leaders, and Strengthening Agriculture.

“The chapter is thrilled to have received this recognition, especially considering that all the other chapters in the top ten are well-established with years of history,” says a release from the school.

Mankato’s FFA chapter will learn their exact placement in the top 10 at the state convention on April 25.