(Mankato, MN) – Mankato Public Safety extinguished a fire early Sunday morning.

Crews responded to the fire at 5:15 a.m. at 1620 4th Ave, where an outbuilding was burning, and another building was beginning to burn, according to a press release.



The fire was extinguished. No one was injured.

Damages are estimated at $15,000. The fire remains under investigation.