Mankato garage fire causes $35K in damages

(Mankato, MN) – Damages from a detached garage fire in Mankato Thursday were estimated at $35,000, but no injuries were reported.

Mankato Public Safety said they responded to the fire at 10:48 a.m. at 115 State Street.

“Crews found a detached garage on fire, and the fire had spread to an adjacent power pole,” said a release from public safety.

The blaze was extinguished, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. No one was home at the time of the incident.