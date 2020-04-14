Mankato gets DNR grant to remove ash trees

(Mankato, MN) – The City of Mankato has received a grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to remove a number of ash trees.

The $65,000 grant will cover the removal of about 100 trees located on public boulevards under power and utility lines, according to a release from the city.

The work is intended to slow the spread of Emerald Ash Borer and control the population of the insect throughout the region. In addition, the removal will improve safety, and ensure that the highest quality ash trees are preserved.

Work is expected to begin in the fall when EAB isn’t active, as recommended by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

EAB hasn’t been discovered in Mankato, according to the release.