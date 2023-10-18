River 105 River 105 Logo

Mankato gets slice of $1.9 million in DEED redevelopment grants

October 18, 2023 10:09AM CDT
North Mankato Mayor Scott Carlson takes the sledgehammer as demolition on the former Dutler's Bowl building officially begins. June 29, 2023

Mankato is one of six Minnesota cities that will receive grants from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s latest round of funding. 

Mankato was awarded $149,275 of the $1.9 million for the demolition and public infrastructure improvements to the former Dutler’s bowling alley site. 

The four-plus acre site will be redeveloped into a five-story, 72-unit mixed-use building with commercial space.

