Mankato gets slice of $1.9 million in DEED redevelopment grants
October 18, 2023 10:09AM CDT
Mankato is one of six Minnesota cities that will receive grants from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s latest round of funding.
Mankato was awarded $149,275 of the $1.9 million for the demolition and public infrastructure improvements to the former Dutler’s bowling alley site.
The four-plus acre site will be redeveloped into a five-story, 72-unit mixed-use building with commercial space.