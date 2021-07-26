Mankato group home worker accused of punching, kicking teen resident

A Mankato group home worker is accused of kicking and punching a teen resident repeatedly even as his co-workers intervened.

Shane Thomas Anderson, 27, was charged in Blue Earth County Court with malicious punishment of a child and 5th-degree assault, both misdemeanors.

Anderson provided direct support to the victim, a 16-year-old boy, according to court documents.

A staff member told investigators that Anderson slammed the teen up against a wall and yelled at the boy, who allegedly did damage to a North Mankato park restroom. The co-worker pulled Anderson off the teen and warned him to stop, according to the complaint.

En route to the group home in Mankato, Anderson had the teen in a “hard manual restraint,” according to the complaint. The victim grabbed and bit Anderson, who responded by punching the boy in the face, chest, and ribs, according to a witness. The complaint says Anderson also repeatedly kicked the resident in the head and chest. One staffer told detectives Anderson punched the boy at least 15 times and kicked him just as often.

Anderson continued to assault the boy even as everyone told him to stop, according to the complaint. Police say five witnesses total confirmed details of the incident.

Anderson denied punching the teen, saying it was more of a tap on the head and wasn’t on purpose, says the complaint. He reported the teen had bitten him six times and given him a black eye during the incident.

The victim was taken to the emergency room for evaluation, where abrasions were noted to his head and back.

Anderson has been summoned to appear in Blue Earth County Court.