Mankato, have you seen this man?

(Mankato, MN) – MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has been spotted in Mankato, less than a week following his startling appearance in Jordan.

River 105 listener Lorlee Martindale Peterson told the station she had seen the cardboard cutout propped in a snow pile on the corner of Adams and Raintree. Having heard of Lindell’s recent whereabouts in Jordan, Peterson was shocked to discover he’d made his way to Mankato.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell cutout

What sort of adventures will Mike Lindell’s cardboard doppelganger get up to next?

On February 28th, Jordan police responded to a call for a welfare check for a possible “deranged person” – which turned out to be none other than cardboard Lindell.

