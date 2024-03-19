Mankato home damaged by fire

A home on N 7th St was damaged by fire Monday night

A Mankato home was damaged by fire Monday night.

Mankato Public Safety responded to 1117 N 7th St at about 9:13 p.m., where firefighters found a large portion of the rear of the home on fire.

An occupant inside the home made it safely outside along with their dog.

Firefighters say the home’s location on the side of a hill made it challenging for crews to get equipment to the house.

It took a couple of hours to fully extinguish the blaze, according to a press release.

There were no injuries reported. Damages are estimated at $120,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.