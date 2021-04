A Mankato home was destroyed by a fire Thursday morning.

Mankato Public Safety responded to 407 Elm Dr at 11:36 a.m. to a report of a structure fire. Crews extinguished the fire, which was found inside the building.

No one was at home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.

The cause is under investigation. A press release from public safety says the home was a total loss.