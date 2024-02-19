Mankato homicide victim identified

Mankato police have released the name of a man killed by gunfire last week near downtown.

Marcus Romaine Cargill, Jr, 19, of Mankato was identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office as the victim of Thursday’s shooting at 4th and Walnut streets.

The 17-year-old shooting suspect has not yet been identified, but investigators say they’ve recovered a firearm believed to be the murder weapon.

Police announced Friday they had arrested the suspect and two other people in connection with the homicide in Breckenridge, in Wilkin County.

Investigators have named one of those involved as 22-year-old Trevis Raykwon Toomer. Toomer is facing charges of aiding an offender and 5th-degree drug possession. Toomer is currently booked in the Blue Earth County Jail.