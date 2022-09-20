Mankato hosting Open Houses to develop Affordable Housing Action Plan

Mankato is developing an Affordable Housing Action Plan and needs input from the community.

The city will hold open houses, including roundtable discussions, to help determine the affordable housing needs in the community.

The first open house will be Tuesday, Sept 27 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Intergovernmental Center.

Topics will include homelessness, senior housing, rental housing, home ownership options, housing preservation, and other housing needs.

A second open house will be held on Tuesday, October 11 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Online engagement will also be welcome at Every Voice Mankato starting Wednesday, Sept 28.