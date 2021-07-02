Mankato hotel resident accused of meth sales

A man residing at a Mankato hotel is accused of selling methamphetamines.

Joseph Anthony Meger, 55, was charged in Blue Earth County Court with two felony counts of first-degree drug sales Thursday.

A criminal complaint says the Minnesota Valley Drug Task Force used a confidential informant to purchase an ounce of meth worth $1,100 through a witness.

The informant was told the witness had to pick up the meth from a man named “Joe” at Riverside Suites. The witness supplied the informant with 28 grams of the drug, according to the complaint.

Drug task force agents learned the number of the room where the meth was obtained and found it was rented to Meger, who has a warrant for assault out of Scott County.

A search of Meger’s room unearthed 224 grams of methamphetamine and $810 in cash, which included the currency used in the controlled purchase. A scale, meth residue, and unused gem baggies were also discovered, according to the complaint.

Meger was arrested and booked in the Blue Earth County Jail. He has a prior 5th-degree drug conviction.