Mankato Launches Community Survey to Help Develop Next Strategic Plan

The City of Mankato has launched a community survey to help learn residents’ perspectives about quality of life, community characteristics, city services, and future priorities.

The comprehensive survey will be randomly mailed to residents, and an online version will be posted in mid-November.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to see how far we’ve come and what next steps are important to the community,” says City Manager Susan Arntz. “The survey will help identify priorities and enhance Mankato’s quality of life.”

Community input, along with survey results, will help develop Mankato’s next Strategic Plan for 2024 to 2029.