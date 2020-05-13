Mankato lawfirm offering free estate planning documents for medical workers

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato law firm Knutson + Casey is offering basic estate planning to medical workers free of charge.

The firm has launched a Wills for Workers program, which includes will, powers of attorney, and health care directive. The program is open to any medical professionals or first responders.

“Our healthcare professionals are working to keep us all safe and healthy during this time,” said attorney Chris Paul. “And our legal services provide a unique opportunity to thank them for their hard work during this unusual time.”

Healthcare workers who wish to use the services should email Chris@KnutsonCasey.com with contact information and proof of employment.