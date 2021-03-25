Mankato looking for new citizen committee members

The City of Mankato is inviting residents to apply to serve on two citizen committees.

The Heritage Preservation Commission and the Public Safety Advisory Committee both have vacancies. Those interested should apply by Friday, April 2, but applications are accepted anytime.

What do the committees do?

Heritage Preservation Commission : recommend promoting and preserving Mankato’s historic neighborhoods, including designations of buildings and places significant to the City’s heritage. Those interested in applying to the Heritage Preservation Commission must have demonstrated an interest in the historical, cultural, or architectural development of the City, own property within a heritage preservation district, or be a preservation-related professional, which includes people involved in the building trades.

: recommend promoting and preserving Mankato’s historic neighborhoods, including designations of buildings and places significant to the City’s heritage. Those interested in applying to the Heritage Preservation Commission must have demonstrated an interest in the historical, cultural, or architectural development of the City, own property within a heritage preservation district, or be a preservation-related professional, which includes people involved in the building trades. Public Safety Advisory Committee: proactive involvement in planning, hiring, and promotion of a safe and livable community.

Volunteers are appointed to serve a three-year term.

For more information contact the City of Mankato at (507) 387-8690.

APPLY ONLINE