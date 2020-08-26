Mankato Makerspace fundraising to survive pandemic

(Mankato, MN) – A local non-profit in danger of losing its home is asking for donations to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mankato Makerspace, which provides workspace and tools to local artisans and entrepreneurs, says they are running out of money to pay rent and utilities. The non-profit says they’ve managed until now, but its budget didn’t include the pandemic.

Revenue for Makerspace comes from memberships, classes, large events, and donations. Large events have been cancelled, and classes are starting again on a limited basis.

To make up for lost revenues, the non-profit is raising funds on its Facebook page. The current goal is $5,000, with nearly $2,500 raised so far.

We at the Mankato Makerspace need your support! Posted by The Mankato Makerspace on Sunday, August 23, 2020

Membership fees are $50 per month, and gives the member full access to shops, tools, and onsite materials. The shop areas include woodworking, textiles, ceramics, paint and finishing, metals, glass torch work, printmaking, 3D printing, and laser cutting.

Mankato Makerspace is located on 1700 3rd Avenue, and tours are available for those interested in learning more about the organization.