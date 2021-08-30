Mankato man accused of assaulting co-worker with a chair

A Mankato man is accused of assaulting his co-worker with a chair at a downtown Mankato bar.

Keyshawn Demond Davis, 26, was charged with felony 3rd-degree assault in Blue Earth County Court Friday.

Police were called to Rounder’s Bar just before 1 a.m on Memorial Day, where the alleged victim reported that he’d been assaulted.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim and Davis – co-workers – encountered each other at the bar, where the victim said he started “talking sh*” in a non-aggressive manner. The victim claimed Davis told him they could “take this outside.”

The complaint says the two men went outdoors to the patio area, where Davis allegedly swung a chair at the other man. The victim told investigators he tried to block the chair with his arm, but the chair also hit him in the head.

Friends apparently broke up the fight at that point, and Davis went inside the bar, according to the complaint.

The complaint says the victim suffered an elbow fracture and could require surgery.