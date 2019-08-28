Mankato Man Accused of Assaulting Two Boys

A Mankato man is accused of assaulting two boys known to him.

Victor Manuel Andrade-Perez, 36, was charged with felony domestic assault, gross misdemeanor malicious punishment of a child, and two counts of misdemeanor domestic assault.

According to the criminal complaint, the boy’s mother told police that Andrade-Perez slapped her 10-year-old boy across the face because the boy had slapped another child’s hand.

The boy later told police that Andrade-Perez had also pinned him down, choked him, and pressed his thumbs into the boy’s eyes. The boy said Andrade-Perez also slapped him twice more.

Police say the boy had broken blood vessels in his eyes and marks consistent with being slapped in the face.

A 7-year-old boy who was also present during the incident was also slapped, according to the complaint.

Andrade-Perez admitted slapping the 10-year-old and putting a hand on his neck. He said he was defending himself against the boy and the child’s mother.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

