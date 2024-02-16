Mankato man accused of child porn possession

A Mankato man is accused of possessing child pornography.

Shawn Michael Perkins, 20, was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County Court with two counts of felony possession of pornographic work of a minor under the age of 14.

A criminal complaint says the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Perkins had an account that had uploaded 153 files containing suspected child pornography.

Detectives executed a search warrant on Perkins’ home, car, and electronic devices.

The complaint says a video of a child between ages three and six being raped by an adult male and a photo of a toddler being sexually assaulted were found on Perkins’s phone and laptop.

Perkins’s electronic devices will undergo a full forensic examination by the BCA, according to the complaint.