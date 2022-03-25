Mankato man accused of exposing himself to woman, toddler

A Mankato man is accused of exposing himself to a woman and toddler.

Gene Richard Dase, 50, was charged in Blue Earth County Court with gross misdemeanor indecent exposure.

According to a criminal complaint, a neighbor woman was in her driveway with her three-year-old daughter when Dase, who had been sitting in the garage, walked onto his driveway where he completely removed his pants and underwear. Dase’s genitals and buttocks were completely exposed, according to the complaint. He then allegedly bent over and shook his buttocks in the neighbor’s direction.

Police say Dase admitted to taking his pants off but said he didn’t know why he did it.