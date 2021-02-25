Mankato man accused of inappropriately touching vulnerable adult

A Mankato man is accused of inappropriately touching a vulnerable adult.

Christopher John Murphy, 33, was charged in Blue Earth County Court with 5th-degree criminal sex conduct, a gross misdemeanor.

According to a criminal complaint, a legally blind woman who lived in a group home accused Murphy of touching her crotch and vaginal area on multiple occasions. The woman relies on Murphy for technology support, and the two met twice a week, according to the complaint.

The victim told investigators she has asked Murphy to stop, which he ignored. The victim also alleges that Murphy led her to believe that she should not tell people about the assault.

Murphy told police he could not recall touching the woman’s vagina, but said he might have touched it over her clothes and not realized it. He then added that the victim had never said no, according to the complaint.

Murphy has been summoned to appear in Blue Earth County Court.