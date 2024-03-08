Mankato man accused of knife assault

A Mankato man is accused of cutting his neighbor with a knife and damaging the victim’s pickup.

Ricky Lee Mays, 50, was charged in Blue Earth County Court Thursday with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, 5th-degree assault, and gross misdemeanor 3rd-degree damage to property.

A criminal complaint says Mays knocked on a neighbor’s apartment door, and when the man answered, Mays cut the man’s wrist with a knife and then fled back to his apartment.

Police responding to the N 4th St building observed a small cut on the victim’s right wrist. The victim described the knife as about 6-inches long.

The victim told officers Mays had thrown a rock at his truck earlier that day, causing approximately $1,000 in damages.

Mays, who has two prior domestic violence convictions, was taken into custody.