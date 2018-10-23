Mankato Man Accused Of Molesting Young Sisters

A Mankato man is facing criminal charges, accused of molesting two young girls he was babysitting.

Thirty-one-year-old Nathane Russel Brown was charged Friday in Blue Earth County Court with two counts of felony 1st degree criminal sexual conduct, and three counts of felony 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the complaint, Brown was watching two girls, ages 4 and 3, on October 16. When the girls’ mother returned home, she found Brown lying on the bed with the 4-year-old lying on his lap. The mother questioned the girls, who indicated that Brown had touched both girls inappropriately.

The girls’ mother confronted Brown later in the evening, but he remained silent, according to the complaint.

Court documents say that Brown initially denied touching either girl intentionally, but eventually said that he had maybe done it “one or two times” because he was missing his long-distance girlfriend. Brown said he was “missing a female touch,” and that this was a “temporary replacement.”

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

