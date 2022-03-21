Mankato man accused of pulling knife on patron in downtown bar

A Mankato man is accused of pulling a knife on a patron at a downtown bar.

Ibrahim Omar Ibrahim, 21, was charged last week with felony 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon last week in Blue Earth County Court.

Court documents say Ibrahim pulled the knife on a man who was leaving the South Street Saloon to wait for an Uber ride. The victim told police Ibrahim asked him where he was going and who he thought he was. The man went back to his table for a few minutes, then attempted to exit the bar a second time, but was allegedly stopped again by a knife-wielding Ibrahim.

The victim told a bouncer at the bar, who called police. The bouncer said Ibrahim refused to leave the bar, but fled after police were called.

Officers later located Ibrahim at another downtown bar, according to the complaint. Ibrahim was “very intoxicated,” according to police, and refused to cooperate with officers during the arrest. He was transported to detox.

Ibrahim has also been charged with obstructing the legal process, a misdemeanor.