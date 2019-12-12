Mankato man accused of raping teen, assaulting woman

(Mankato, MN) – A Mankato man is accused of raping a teen girl and sexually assaulting a woman in October.

Dalton Alan Nelson, 24, was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County Court with multiple felony counts of criminal sexual conduct. He’s also charged with gross misdemeanor criminal sexual conduct.

Court documents say Nelson arrived at about 12:30 a.m. at the home where the alleged assaults occurred. He was celebrating his birthday and later admitted to police he’d consumed ten drinks and two shots prior to arriving, according to the complaint.

The following morning, a 16-year-old girl reported to police that Nelson had held her down on her bed, forcing oral sex and intercourse on her. A second alleged victim, an adult female, told police that Nelson had tried to reach inside her shorts and asked her to have sex, which she repeatedly refused. The woman said she saw Nelson on top of the teen, and it appeared as if he was having sex.

Investigators were unable to reach Nelson until he agreed to an interview on October 31st. He told police he had blacked out the night of the alleged assaults and the teen was undoing his pants when he woke up. Nelson said he didn’t recall anything else, but admitted to police it was possible he had had sex with the victim.

Nelson has been summoned to appear in court on Feb 27th.

