Mankato man accused of raping teen known to him

A Mankato man is accused of raping a teen girl known to him.

Eric James Clausen, 40, was charged Monday with three felony counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct in Blue Earth County Court.

A criminal complaint says Clausen raped a girl under the age of 16 on three different occasions. Court documents say the first rape occurred when the girl was 13.

The girl reported to child protection that Clausen raped her again last month just before Halloween and a third time in early November.

The victim underwent a sexual assault examination at the hospital.

Clausen allegedly admitted to raping the victim once in September 2022.