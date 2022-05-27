Mankato man accused of sex crimes with pre-teen

A Mankato man is stands accused of criminal sexual behavior with a pre-teen girl.

Joshua Allen Larson, 20, was charged Friday with felony counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct and soliciting a child through electronic communication.

According to a criminal complaint, police learned that Larson had been in ongoing communication on social media with a Mankato girl under the age of 13. In Instagram chats, Larson allegedly asked the girl to marry him and they frequently exchanged ‘I love you’ messages.

Police say the victim admitted during a forensic interview to knowing Larson and spending time with him , although she didn’t disclose any sexual contact. But investigators say Larson and the victim clearly had communication related to sexual conduct, and a warrant was issued on Larson’s home.

In an interview with detectives, Larson initially denied any sexual contact with the girl, but eventually admitted an encounter at his home that included intercourse. He also admitted that he and the victim messaged each other photos of their intimate parts, according to the complaint.

Larson was arrested in Rochester and is currently in custody at the Blue Earth County Jail.